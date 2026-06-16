Ecuador vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Grp. E Kansas City Stadium

Ecuador vs Curacao will kick off on 20 Jun 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Match context and opening day insights

Curacao, unsurprisingly, took a 7-1 hammering at the hands of Germany. The smallest nation at the World Cup must now dust themselves off for a meeting with Ecuador, also smarting from a 1-0 opening day defeat against the Ivory Coast.E

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Ecuador's key players and coach

Ecuador's newfound strength is its defensive shape. PSG star Pacho and Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, two men who met in the Champions League final, form the basis of Argentinian manager Sebastián Beccacece's back four. He took charge in 2024 and is known for his high-pressing tactical style and energetic antics on the sidelines. Under Beccacece, Ecuador looks to hog possession of the ball and adopt a miserly approach at the back. In Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, Ecuador has a world-class box-to-box midfield talisman.

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Curacao's key players and coach

Legendary Dutch boss Dick Advocaat will be tasked with leading the island nation on its World Cup debut. Gervane Kastaneer was a key figure in qualifying, scoring five times, while former Aston Villa star Leandro Bacuna claimed three assists. They might need to set up with a pragmatic mindset in the Americas, and goalkeeper Eloy Room will also likely be a busy man. Former Man United star Tahith Chong could also ruffle a few feathers.

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Ecuador 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Huracan), Moises Ramirez (Kifisia), Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito).

Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), Willian Pacho (Paris St-Germain), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan), Felix Torres (Internacional), Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge), Jackson Porozo (Tijuana), Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro), Kendry Paez (River Plate, on loan from Chelsea), Pedro Vite (UNAM), Jordy Alcivar (Independiente del Valle), Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), Yaimar Medina (Genk).

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Kevin Rodriguez (Union Saint-Gilloise), Jordy Caicedo (Huracan), Nilson Angulo (Sunderland), Anthony Valencia (Antwerp), Jeremy Arevalo (Stuttgart).

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Curacao 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak (SC Telstar), Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo), Eloy Room (Miami FC).

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Roshon Van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen), Jurien Gaari (Abha Club), Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam).

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam), Leandro Bacuna (Igdır), Livano Comenencia (FC Zurich), Kevin Felida (FC Den Bosch), Ar'Jany Martha (Rotherham United), Tyrese Noslin (SC Telstar), Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk).

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse (AE Kifisia), Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), Kenji Gorré (Maccabi Haifa), Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu FC), Brandley Kuwas (FC Volendam), Jurgen Locadia (Miami FC), Jearl Margaritha (SK Beveren).

Team news & squads

Ecuador are managed by Sebastián Beccacece, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for La Tri ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat is also yet to confirm his squad news for the Kansas City clash. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting lineup have been confirmed. Check back for the latest updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ecuador go into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their World Cup opener on June 14, which ended a long unbeaten run. Before that, La Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1 in warm-up friendlies. They drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March. Across those five matches, Ecuador scored eight goals and conceded four.

Curacao's recent record shows one win from five matches. Their sole victory was a 4-0 friendly win over Aruba on June 7, sandwiched between a run of four defeats. Germany beat them 7-1 in their tournament opener, and prior to that they lost 4-1 to Scotland and 5-1 to Australia. A 2-0 defeat to China in March completed a difficult five-game stretch. Curacao scored six goals and conceded 19 across those fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ecuador and Curacao are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 20, 2026 will be the first encounter between the two nations at any level.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador sit third and Curacao fourth ahead of this fixture.