'It was an easy choice' - Barcelona's €60m new boy Kounde explains decision to snub Chelsea transfer

Jules Kounde claims that it was an "easy choice" for him to pick Barcelona ahead of Chelsea as Xavi Hernandez is in charge of the Catalan club.

Kounde was primed to join Chelsea

He got influenced by Xavi's approach

Set to make UCL debut for Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? Kounde was on the verge of signing for Chelsea until Barcelona hijacked that move by agreeing to a deal for four years worth €50 million (£42m/$50m), plus up to €10m (£8.3m/$10.2m) in add-ons. The defender revealed that Barcelona manager Xavi played a key role in his transfer as he liked the Spaniard's methods and approach to football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Barca is still a club able to attract anyone, and the manager was very important too. He gave me a lot of confidence and I liked his way of approaching football. It was an easy choice for me because he gave me all that I was looking for," he stated ahead of a Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have bolstered their squad in the summer transfer window by signing key players for a number of positions, and Kounde happens to be one of them. Although the France international is naturally a central defender, he boasts considerable experience playing at right-back which makes him a versatile operator and also adds to the squad depth at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOUNDE? The 23-year-old defender will look to make his European bow on Wednesday when Barcelona play host to Viktoria Plzen.