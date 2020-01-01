'Dybala is not a champion' - Inter legend Bergomi says Juventus forward is not a great player yet

The Juventus forward has had a productive season in Serie A but needs to do more with club and country to be a star, says an Italian football hero

Paulo Dybala is not a "champion" footballer and needs to produce more moments of individual greatness, according to former star and international Beppe Bergomi.

Dybala was having a productive season with before was postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic which has hit Italy particularly hard and shut down top-level football across the continent.

Despite having to reestablish his role for Juve since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala has scored seven goals and assisted another nine in 24 Serie A appearances, with his most recent coming against Inter in a top of the table clash which the Turin side won 2-0, in the final game week before Italian football was put on hold.

However Dybala has not always been guaranteed a starting role, and it has taken time for Dybala to rediscover his best form and strike up a strong understanding with the Portuguese superstar.

The international has been linked with a move away from Italy, with the Premier League regularly named as a possible destination - Dybala was heavily linked with last summer and there is talk of a move to when the next transfer window opens.

Despite the possibility of Juve losing Dybala, Bergomi does not feel that he has yet produced enough to show he is a great player who deserves an automatic start in the team, and the Italian champions are right to occasionally keep the player on the bench.

Speaking on Sky, he said: “He is a great player, but he is not a great champion. The question is if he can start out in this Juventus team where there is Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads all the others.

"A champion is someone who is undisputed at Juve and in the national team. Dybala is not in either."

Bergomi, part of Italy's 1982 World Cup winning squad and Inter's 1989 Serie A champions, is not the only great Italian player to demand more from Dybala recently.

Dybala "must set himself no limits" in order to achieve his full potential in the coming years, according to former Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Someone with his capabilities, his talent and I’ll add his mentality, must do even more. Paulo must set himself no limits and conquer the future. Nobody gives you anything for free, especially not at Juve, and I say that from experience. You have to prove everything to the very last game, let alone before the peak of your career.

“Dybala’s journey has just begun and will get even better – with the Bianconeri jersey on his back, obviously.”