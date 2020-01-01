'We miss you!' - Dortmund play 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem to empty Signal Iduna Park stadium

BVB have made it known that they are yearning for supporters to return to their ground amid the Covid-19 crisis which has called a halt to the season

have expressed how much they are missing their supporters by playing their 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem at full volume to an empty Signal Iduna Park as the battle contain the spread of coronavirus continues.

The 2019-20 football season has been suspended indefinitely in , , , and due to the global pandemic which has caused 10,406 deaths to date.

A number of domestic and European fixtures were staged behind closed doors initially, before all matches were suspended until April at the earliest in accordance with government advice regarding public events with 1000 attendees or more.

Dortmund's last outing before the enforced break came at an empty Parc des Princes against in a last-16 tie on March 11, as they crashed out of the competition after losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Lucien Favre's side haven't played in front of their own fans at Westfalenstadion since February 29, and it appears unlikely that football will be resuming anytime soon.

BVB have injected some background noise into their home venue in a bid to raise the spirits everyone involved with the club, releasing a video via social media on Friday to let fans known that their absence has not gone unnoticed.

Ex-Borussia Dortmund star Jakub Blaszczykowski announced he has donated €87,000 to the fight against coronavirus through his "Ludzki Gest" foundation on Friday morning.

"There is a big challenge ahead of us. We have to tackle it together. We can only fight the pandemic together," Blaszczykowski wrote in a message to his followers on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Germany international duo Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have set up an online platform named WeKickCorona.com to contribute €1 million to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement on the newly formed website reads: "As professional footballers, we lead a healthy and privileged life. We therefore feel obliged to take on responsibility in this difficult time. Giving and helping each other is the order of the day for us at this time.

"Each and every one of us can ensure that the coronavirus does not spread further, but only together can we do our part to help society recover.

"Together with #WeKickCorona we want to help those who help others and make our contribution to ensuring that our society is as diverse and strong as before, even after the crisis."​