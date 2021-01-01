'There is nothing on the table' - Borussia Dortmund rubbish Brandt to Arsenal rumours

The German midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Premier League, however, sporting director Michael Zorc says there is no truth to the talk

sporting director Michael Zorc has quashed any rumours that Julian Brandt could be leaving the club, saying there is "nothing on the table" regarding a possible transfer.

The international midfielder has been a key player for the title hopefuls, however, he was an unused substitute in their recent home win against .

This led to newly intense speculation about Brandt's future, with among the clubs linked with making a move in the January transfer window.

However, Zorc has insisted that Brandt will not be sold, telling a press conference ahead of Dortmund's next Bundesliga fixture, away to : "A name is constantly being mentioned that actually doesn't play a role in our deliberations at the moment, that should come to an end.

"I can only repeat; there is not even the slightest bit of anything on the table."

The 58-year-old said Brandt remains a key player for Dortmund, and while speculation of a possible loan away this month might persist, that did not make the rumours any more accurate.

He said: "We can't do anything if rumours are constantly being spread that are not true."

Zorc went on to say that they do not want to thin their squad any further due to the strains of the coronavirus pandemic, which could mean players are ruled out of multiple fixtures at short notice should they test positive for the virus.

He admitted that while they must consider any bid for players on a case by case basis, the current attitude at Dortmund is to keep their first-team squad intact, particularly when it comes to important figures such as Brandt.

Zorc said: "Basically, we would of course deal with each situation individually. Even against an economic background that is not rosy due to the pandemic situation.

"There is currently nothing on the table that we should even consider."

Brandt has made 16 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this season, with the club currently sat fourth in the Bundesliga table, eight points off leaders . Their poor form in the first half of the 2020-21 season saw manager Lucien Favre sacked, with Edin Terzic at present coaching the first team on an interim basis.