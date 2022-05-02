'Don't lie!' - Valencia angrily deny Soler to Barcelona transfer reports

Valencia have released a statement angrily denying reports Carlos Soler has agreed a transfer to Barcelona.

Soler graduated to Valencia's first-team squad in 2016 and has made 219 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 35 goals.

34 of those games have come in the 2021-22 campaign, but the midfielder's contract is due to expire next summer and he has been strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou.

What have Valencia said about Barca's interest in Soler?

Spanish outlet Diario AS has reported Barca have successfully negotiated a €20 million (£17m/$21m) deal with Valencia for Soler ahead of the summer transfer window.

Valencia have insisted the information is false while also confirming they are in the process of trying to tie the 25-year-old to fresh terms.

"In response to a story published this Monday in Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Valencia deny the existence of any agreement - or any ongoing negotiation - with Barcelona for the transfer of Carlos Soler," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The club are currently in an open negotiation process with the player and his agents to extend his contract with Valencia."

Valencia also tweeted an image of Soler with the caption: "Don't lie!"

Don’t lie! — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) May 2, 2022

Soler's stance on his future

Soler opened up on the speculation surrounding his future in an interview last month, expressing his desire to remain at Mestalla beyond the end of the 2022-23 season.

“It’s not comfortable,” the Spain international told The Guardian. “Sometimes people talk for the sake of it, or without checking, which can hurt. Sometimes things are said that I’m sure they don’t know.

“So, we’ve been talking for a few months [with Valencia]. I’ve always said I’d like to stay: it’s where I’ve always been, where my family and friends are, the club I support.”

