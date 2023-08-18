Done deal! Liverpool complete £19m signing of Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart as his shirt number is revealed

Liverpool have completed the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, with the Japan international joining the Reds in a £19 million ($24m) deal.

Another versatile option for Reds

Can play in defence or midfield

Busy summer of transfers at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League giants have announced that the versatile 30-year-old has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield, as they wait on international clearance and the granting of a work permit. Endo becomes the Reds’ third signing of a what has been a busy summer of comings and goings on Merseyside, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai having already been snapped up.

WHAT THEY SAID? Endo, who can play in midfield or defence, has told the Reds’ official website: "I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool. It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.”

He added: "It's going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can't wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans. I play as a No.6 and I'm like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job. I am very excited to join this club and I am looking forward to seeing you at Anfield!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endo has spent the last four seasons in Germany with Stuttgart, taking in over 130 appearances and scoring 15 goals. Prior to making his way to the Bundesliga, the Japanese star spent time in his homeland with Shonan Bellmare and Urawa Red Diamonds, while also representing Sint-Truidense in Belgium.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It has also been revealed that Endo will be taking on the No.3 shirt at Liverpool, with that jersey having previously been donned by the likes of Fabinho, Jose Enrique and Steve Finnan. The Reds will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to Bournemouth.