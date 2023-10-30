'Don't tell Haaland!' - Rodri reveals his choice for 2023 Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi expected to pip Man City striker to top prize

Manchester City midfielder Rodri picked Lionel Messi as his preferred 2023 Ballon d'Or winner over club-mate Erling Haaland.

Rodri picks Messi as preferred Ballon d'Or winner

Haaland nominated for the award

Messi won the World Cup in 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodri, who is currently present at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris for the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, was asked by reporters about whom he thinks deserves the award this year, to which the Spanish international replied:, "Who deserves the Ballon d'Or? Messi. Don't tell Haaland."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The City midfielder has been quite vocal about his preferred winner of the coveted prize this year as he never shied away from rooting for the Argentine skipper over the Norwegian goal-machine.

The Inter Miami star played a pivotal role in guiding La Albiceleste to their third World Cup title last year in Qatar and also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

@Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi, who has won seven Golden Balls in the past, is tipped to win a record-extending eighth award in Paris.