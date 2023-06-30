Dominik Szoboszlai is on his way to Liverpool! Reds trigger €70m release clause to sign RB Leipzig star

Liverpool are set to make their second signing of the summer after agreeing to trigger Dominik Szoboszlai's €70 million (£60m/$76m) release clause.

WHAT HAPPENED? Szoboszlai's release clause was set at €70m when he joined Leipzig in 2021, and Liverpool are now intent on triggering it, reports Fabrizio Romano. This means the German side can do little to stop the talented attacker from signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Szoboszlai will become Liverpool's second signing of the summer, after Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton earlier this month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Szoboszlai scored some 20 goals and provided 22 assists in his two seasons in the Bundesliga.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Szoboszlai likely won't be the last signing for The Reds. Klopp's side are still in need of another midfielder or two after missing out on Jude Bellingham, but securing Szoboszlai would be a massive statement of intent from the club after a disappointing season.