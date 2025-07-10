Diogo Jota was 'not speeding' before car crash that killed Liverpool star and brother Andre Silva, says eyewitness who disputes police report

An eyewitness travelling on the same road that Diogo Jota suffered a fatal car accident on has refuted claims that the Liverpool forward was speeding.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Portugal international Jota and his brother Andre Silva were tragically killed when the Lamborghini Huracan they were driving veered off a motorway in northern Spain and burst into flames.

WHAT SPANISH CIVIL GUARD SAID

A preliminary report from Spain’s Civil Guard has suggested that Jota was driving at the time and travelling above the speed limit. They said: “The expert report is still being worked on and finalised. Among other things traffic police from the Zamora branch of the Civil Guard are studying the tread marked by one of the wheels of the vehicle.

“Everything is also pointing to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed on that stretch of the motorway. All the tests carried out for the moment point to the driver of the crash vehicle being Diogo Jota. The expert police report when it is finalised will be handed over to a court in Puebla de Sanabria.”

WHAT EYEWITNESS SAID

Jota’s vehicle is said to have suffered a tyre blowout, which forced it off the road, with the truck driver that filmed the aftermath of a fatal accident adamant that the car was not going too fast for the conditions.

Jose Azevedo has said in a video on social media: “The truck driver, which was me, filmed it, stopped, grabbed the fire extinguisher and tried to help. I tried to help but due to the impact of the accident, there was nothing I could do, absolutely nothing.

“They passed me completely calmly and were not speeding. You have my word they weren’t speeding. They were completely relaxed. I drive this road Monday through Saturday and I know it’s a terrible place. It’s a dark road. I could see the make and colour of the car. I offer my sincere condolences. I have a clear conscience, I know what I saw. Unfortunately, that’s how it ended. I stopped filming, tried to help, but unfortunately, there was nothing I could do.”

Jota - who has three children and married childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso on June 22 - was heading to a ferry port in Santander ahead of returning to the United Kingdom for pre-season training with Liverpool. His funeral, which was attended by of his many team-mates and coaches, took place in Gondomar.