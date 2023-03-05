Liverpool forward Diogo Jota believes his team can finish a difficult season strongly and secure a place in the Premier League's top four.

Liverpool battling to finish in top four

Face Man Utd next at Anfield

Can cut gap to Tottenham to three points

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have endured a testing campaign but can move three points behind Tottenham in fourth if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Spurs saw their top-four hopes take a blow when they were beaten by Wolves at Molineux and Jota says his team are ready to take advantage.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I believe we can finish in the top four. Tottenham are fourth but we have a couple of games in hand," he said. "We can do it by going on a run. United is always a special game but the three points are also important in everyone respecting our momentum. The game comes at the right moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injuries have played a part in Liverpool's underwhelming campaign but Jota has now returned to fitness after suffering a calf injury back in October that him ruled out of the World Cup. The Portugal international has yet to open his account in the Premier League this season but will be hoping to get off the mark at Anfield against the Red Devils.

DID YOU KNOW? Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's all-time highest goalscorer against United in all competitions with 10 goals. Nine of those strikes have come in his last five appearances against them, with the Egyptian netting in every match in that run.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds host an in-form United on Sunday but have not lost at home to the Red Devils in the league since January 2016.