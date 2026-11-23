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Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hit back at critics who label his side overly defensive after breaking Luis Aragones' all-time La Liga wins record on Sunday. The Argentine secured his 345th Spanish top-flight victory with a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Getafe, moving past the late club legend's long-standing benchmark of 344 wins.

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Argentine coach surpasses club legend

Simeone claimed his 345th La Liga victory in just his 567th match, needing 189 fewer games than Aragones took to reach 344 before his final win in 2004. Goals from Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso put Atletico in control by half-time, both assisted by Julian Alvarez. Alejandro Grimaldo added a late penalty after Djene Dakonam was sent off following a VAR review for fouling Alexander Sorloth.

Simeone rejects defensive football label

Reflecting on the milestone after the match, Simeone admitted the achievement meant a great deal: "It makes me happy. I don't usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this."

Despite evolving Atletico's style considerably since arriving in 2011, the coach still faces familiar jibes about his tactics. Addressing the scrutiny on Spanish television channel Movistar, he added: "Then there's the constant criticism we face. I don't place much value on it, but I do take note of it.

"This narrative that we're a defensive team, as if we're always playing solely to defend. You don't win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?"

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Longevity defines remarkable Atletico reign

Taking over a struggling club almost 15 years ago, Simeone has transformed Atletico into Spanish football's established third force, disrupting Real Madrid and Barcelona while lifting eight trophies. Although rival coaches may hold higher win percentages or larger trophy hauls, few can match his resilience and consistency at the top level.

Even the deepest scars of his tenure, two Champions League final defeats to Real, one on penalties and another in extra time after a stoppage-time equaliser, failed to derail him. Instead, the black-clad tactician has maintained the same touchline intensity, passing the all-time record from one Atletico great to another 22 years after Aragones set it.

Atletico chase La Liga title leaders

Sunday's result made it eight wins in nine league games, lifting Atletico to 31 points, just two behind Real and five adrift of leaders Barcelona. With Baena, Alvarez and Cardoso clicking, Simeone's side have built real momentum heading into the winter schedule. Sustaining this attacking sharpness will be vital if they are to turn another strong run into a genuine title charge.