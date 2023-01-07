Didier Deschamps pens new contract to remain as France manager

Ewan Gennery
|
Didier DeschampsGetty
FranceD. Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the national team until 2026.

WHAT HAPPENED? Deschamps has extended his contract with the World Cup runners-up despite many believing he would step away from the role following the tournament in Qatar.

More to follow...