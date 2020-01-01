Did Cristiano Ronaldo captain Manchester United?

CR7 soared to fame at Old Trafford and played alongside legends such as Ryan Giggs, yet did he ever wear the armband?

Cristiano Ronaldo played with some true greats during his six-year spell at , but did he ever captain the Red Devils?

The current ace rose to super-stardom in Manchester, winning three consecutive Premier League titles, one and one trophy.

It was at Old Trafford that he truly developed into the goalscoring wizard that led him to leave for in 2009 on a blockbuster, then-world record fee – but was he ever named skipper? Goal takes a look.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo ever captain Manchester United?

The ex-Real Madrid striker captained Manchester United on one occasion, during a routine victory against Wanderers at Old Trafford on March 19, 2008.

Ronaldo was the stand-in skipper for Ryan Giggs, who was left on the bench alongside Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand.

The superstar netted both goals in the comfortable 2-0 home victory in true captain form, scoring his first strike after just nine minutes on the clock once Carlos Tevez's initial attempt at a bicycle kick was saved.

Ronaldo's first goal against Bolton brought him level with Man Utd legend George Best's record of 32 goals from a midfielder in a single season in 1967-68 (Ronaldo started playing as a winger for , but Sir Alex Ferguson had him play as a midfielder at Old Trafford as the Scot already had the likes of Rooney and Tevez as options up front).

He broke Best's record just 10 minutes later in the 19th minute after getting fouled 10 yards away from the box, scoring with a dipping shot to double the scoreline.

The second goal was his 24th strike of the campaign, placing him four goals clear of striker Fernando Torres' tally at the top of the Premier League top-scorers list.

The defeat of Bolton lifted the Red Devils three points clear of at the top of the Premier League table with eight fixtures remaining in the campaign.

Manchester United were eventually crowned winners of that season's Premier League, clinching their 10th English top-flight victory (and their 17th top-division title overall in ).