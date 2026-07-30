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Signal Iduna Park
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Book DFL-Supercup: Dortmund vs Bayern Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get DFL-Supercup 2026 tickets: Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Aug 22 information, Signal Iduna Park & more

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You could be heading to Dortmund for one of the highlights of the German football calendar

The DFL-Supercup (also known as the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup), the annual showdown between the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winners, takes place in Dortmund on August 22 and you can book match tickets today.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL-Supercup TicketsBook now

As Bayern Munich clinched the league and cup double last season for the 14th time in their history, Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga will be their opponents. While BVB start as underdogs in this latest 'Der Klassiker' encounter, they do have home advantage, with the game taking place at Signal Iduna Park.

This will be the tenth time the two German giants have competed for the Supercup crown and Bayern currently hold a 5-4 advantage. Are we set for another German classic?

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on DFL-Supercup tickets, including where to buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

crest
Super Cup - Final
Signal Iduna Park

How to buy DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tickets

As the DFL-Supercup host club, Borussia Dortmund managed the official ticketing phases through the 'BVB Ticket Shop'.

The pre-sale window for Dortmund club members opened on July 10, with the general public open pre-sale starting from July 14.

The application phase for Bayern Munich fans looking to source away tickets officially opened on May 27, immediately following the venue announcement. Fans could submit lottery requests through the FC Bayern Ticket Shop.

If you were unable to secure seats through official club routes or you're looking to source last-minute tickets, it could be worth checking out verified secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub.

How much do DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tickets cost?

Because the DFL-Supercup (Franz Beckenbauer Supercup) is organised directly by the German Football League (DFL), prices are heavily regulated to keep football accessible to all. Official face value ticket prices for the event ranged from €16.50 to €38.50 and were categorised as follows:

  • Standing: €16.50
  • Seated Tickets (Price Category 5): €31.90
  • Seated Tickets (Price Category 4): €38.50

Keep tabs on the clubs’ ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL-Supercup TicketsBook now

Where is the DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich being held?

Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)

Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) is a football stadium in Dortmund, Germany. It is Germany's largest stadium and has been the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund ever since it first opened in 1974.

For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which is seated only, it is 65,829.

The 24,454 capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere it breeds, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.

Aside from Dortmund matches, the Signal Iduna Park has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.

Who are the recent DFL-Supercup winners?

Year

Winners

Runners-Up

Score

2025

Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart

2-1

2024

Bayer Leverkusen

VfB Stuttgart

4-3 on pens

2023

RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich

3-0

2022

Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig

5-3

2021

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

3-1

2020

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

3-2

2019

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich

2-0

2018

Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt

5-0

2017

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

5-4 on pens

2016

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

2-0

DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Form

BVB

BVB - Form

SVW
W0-2
RWO
W1-3
F95
L2-1
OSA
L1-0
FCT
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCB

FCB - Form

WOB
W0-1
KOE
W5-1
VFB
W3-0
SVW
L2-1
REG
W0-15
Goal Scored (Conceded)
25/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Recent head-to-head record

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawBayern Munich
1
2
2
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Team news

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Manager

  • N. Kovac
Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL-Supercup TicketsBook now


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