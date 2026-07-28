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Book DFB-Pokal 2026/27 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Final information & more

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Bayern Munich

Here’s how you can be part of this season’s Cup frenzy on German soil

We’re set for another fantastic season of DFB-Pokal (German Cup) action, which culminates with the Final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 29, and you could book tickets to one or some of the upcoming thrillers today.

With six different Bundesliga clubs reigning supreme as DFB-Pokal champions in the past nine seasons, numerous fans from all over Germany and beyond have experienced magical cup moments.

Bayern Munich are the current holders, and unsurprisingly are the most decorated side in DFB-Pokal history, having lifted the iconic-looking trophy on no less than 21 occasions.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital DFB-Pokal ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

DFB-Pokal 2026/27 ticketsBook now

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Upcoming DFB-Pokal 2026/27 fixtures

These are a selection of DFB-Pokal first round matches featuring Bundesliga sides:

Date & Time (CET)FixtureVenueTickets
Fri Aug 21, 18:00St. Tönis vs Eintracht FrankfurtStadion Der Jahnsportanlage St. Tönis (Tönisvorst)Tickets
Fri Aug 21, 20:45Hansa Rostock vs VfB StuttgartOstseestadion (Rostock)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 13:00Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayer LeverkusenBRITA-Arena (Wiesbaden)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 15:30MSV Duisburg vs ElversbergSchauinsland-Reisen-Arena (Duisburg)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 15:30Schott Mainz vs Borussia M'gladbachTSV Schott Mainz Geschäftsstelle (Mainz)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 18:00Fortuna Düsseldorf vs FreiburgMerkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf)Tickets
Mon Aug 24, 18:00Verl vs Hamburger SVMerkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf)Tickets
Tue Sep 1, 20:45HEBC vs Borussia DortmundVolksparkstadion (Hamburg)Tickets

What is the full DFB-Pokal 2026/27 schedule?

RoundDate(s)Tickets
First RoundAugust 21-24 & September 1-2Tickets
Second RoundOctober 27-28Tickets
Round of 16December 1-2Tickets
Quarter-FinalsFebruary 2-3 & February 9-10Tickets
Semi-FinalsApril 20-21Tickets
FinalMay 29Tickets

How to buy DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets

For DFB-Pokal matches, tickets are primarily sold on the competing clubs’ official sites or at their official shops. 

They are typically released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders, before moving to a general public sale, if any remain.

When it comes to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same process applies, although capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. 

Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

The remaining tickets (roughly 25,000–30,000) are reserved for the German Football Association (DFB), sponsors, VIPs, and a neutral fans' lottery. Final tickets and hospitality packages will also be available from the official DFB Ticketshop.

In addition to buying DFB-Pokal tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets?

During the early rounds of the DFB-Pokal, tickets tend to range from between €15 and €25. 

Prices increase as the competition progresses, with quarter-final and semi-final tickets costing from €50 upwards through official channels.

Using previous editions as a guide, prices are likely to start from €75 for standard seats and could rise to over €250 for premium spots at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Final on May 29.

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

DFB-Pokal 2026/27 ticketsBook now

Where is the DFB-Pokal Final held?

Olympiastadion

Berlin's Olympiastadion was originally constructed in the mid-1930s as the host stadium for the 1936 Summer Olympics.

The stadium has undergone two major renovations (1972–1974 and 2000–2004) to modernise it for domestic and international football and now has a capacity of 74,475.

As well as staging FIFA World Cup (1974 & 2006) and UEFA Euros (2024) matches, Hertha Berlin, who currently reside in 2. Bundesliga has called the Olympiastadion its home since 1963.

Away from football, the Olympiastadion remains an important athletics venue. Usain Bolt famously set the men's 100m record there, during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. His time of 9.58 seconds remains unbeaten 17 years on.

Who are the recent DFB-Pokal winners?

YearWinnerRunner-upScore
2026Bayern MunichVfB Stuttgart3-0
2025VfB StuttgartArminia Bielefeld4-2
2024Bayer Leverkusen1. FC Kaiserslautern1-0
2023RB LeipzigEintracht Frankfurt2-0
2022RB LeipzigSC Freiburg4-2 (pens)
2021Borussia DortmundRB Leipzig4-1
2020Bayern MunichBayer Leverkusen4-2
2019Bayern MunichRB Leipzig3-0
2018Eintracht FrankfurtBayern Munich3-1
2017Borussia DortmundEintracht Frankfurt2-1

DFB-Pokal 2026/27 ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

For DFB-Pokal matches, tickets are primarily sold on the competing clubs’ official sites or at their official shops. They are typically released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders, before moving to a general public sale, if any remain.

When it comes to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same process applies, although capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

The remaining tickets (roughly 25,000–30,000) are reserved for the German Football Association (DFB), sponsors, VIPs, and a neutral fans' lottery. Final Tickets and hospitality packages will also be available from the official DFB Ticketshop.

 

26 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the DFB-Pokal in 1935, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history

Trophies / Club(s)

21: Bayern Munich

6: Werder Bremen

5: Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt

4: 1. FC Koln, VfB Stuttgart, 1. FC Nürnberg

3: Hamburger SV, Borussia Monchengladbach

 

The DFB-Pokal Final 2027 will kick-off at 8pm CET on Saturday, May 29, at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Gerd Muller is the all-time top scorer in the DFB-Pokal, having netted 78 goals in 62 appearances for Bayern Munich. The German goal machine topped the scoring charts during three of Die Roten's DFB-Pokal winning years (1967, 1969 & 1971).

However, it's another Muller, Dieter Muller, who scored the most goals in one DFB-Pokal season. He grabbed 14 goals for 1. FC Köln on their way to winning the 1977 trophy. Ernst Wilimowski also achieved that feat for 1860 Munich in 1942.

 

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