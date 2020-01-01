Dest thrilled with front row seat for Messi vs Ronaldo as Barcelona new boy inspires other Americans

The United States international is making history at Camp Nou and admits to living the dream as he prepares for La Liga and Champions League action

Sergino Dest is looking forward to the “special moment” when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rekindle their rivalry on a stage, with the American living the dream at .

History has been made by the United States international as the first man from his nation to represent the Blaugrana.

He has already taken in action while at Camp Nou and has continental competition to come, with Ronald Koeman’s side set to take on Juventus as part of their group stage campaign.

Those fixtures will see two all-time greats go head-to-head once more, with Dest excited to be getting a front row seat for what promises to be an intriguing tussle between two men with 11 Ballons d’Or between them.

He told beIN Sports: “It will be a special moment to play with Messi against Ronaldo.”

Dest has more outings alongside an Argentine icon to take in before a first meeting with Juve on October 28, with the defender having snubbed interest from Bayern Munich to link up with Barca.

He is convinced that the right call was made there, saying: “Last Friday after the game, I was able to meet all my new team-mates, including Messi. It was a very special moment.

“It was a dream come true [when I knew Barcelona were interested]. I always wanted to play here.

“They called my agent and my agent then called me. When I knew they wanted me, my decision was made.

“I love challenges and that's why I chose to come here. I want to play at the highest level and grow as a player. I hope to fit in here.”

While taking pride in his own achievements, Dest is hoping his exploits – which have taken him from to Catalunya – will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

The -born right-back added on his remarkable career path, with the decision taken to represent the country of his father at international level: “I hope it motivates other American players to work hard and think that one day they can end up at such a huge club like this one.”