Desperate to leave Man Utd! Antony willing to take 30 per cent pay cut on £150,000-a-week salary as Brazilian winger pushes for summer transfer

Antony’s desperation to leave Manchester United has reportedly been highlighted by the fact that he is willing to take a 30 per cent pay cut.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Brazil international moved to Old Trafford from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2022. He arrived in England with an £85 million ($114m) price tag hanging around his neck. After getting off to a bright start, Antony struggled to deliver a positive return on that investment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

After netting just 12 goals through 96 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony was allowed to join Real Betis on loan in the winter window of 2025. He posted nine goals and five assists for them, booking a Conference League final place in the process.

DID YOU KNOW?

United are opening themselves up to offers for a player that they need to sell for at least £32.58m ($44m) in order to avoid a loss under Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Several clubs are said to be keen on discussing a deal.

TELL ME MORE

According to the Manchester Evening News, Antony will aid that process by taking a hefty hit to his salary. He is willing to drop his weekly wage towards £100,000. That could allow Betis to put another deal in place - potentially a second loan with an obligation to buy.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY?

Antony remains under contract in Manchester through to 2027, but is expected to sever ties with Premier League heavyweights this summer - with the South American being linked with teams in Spain, Italy and Germany.