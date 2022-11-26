'It brings peace' - Deschamps suggests Denmark win could lead him to rest starters against Tunisia

Didier Deschamps acknowledged that France have little to play for in their next match - and that "peace" could lead to squad rotation.

France beat Denmark 2-1

Booked last-16 place

Little incentive to go all-out vs Tunisia

WHAT HAPPENED? Holders France have become the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup after they beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday. Mbappe's two goals helped his team get past a stubborn Denmark side and Deschamps has hinted that he may rest some players for the next game against Tunisia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Deschamps told TF1: "For us, it's ideal, we have six points so we are sure to qualify after two matches. We will appreciate that before the next game in four days. It brings peace, the assurance that we qualify.

"We have a very high chance of finishing first (in Group D) because our goal difference is much better than Australia's, so we're in the perfect position. The first objective [of making the knockouts] is achieved. It's never easy, especially in relation to the expectations. This group is strong, solid, and wants to do great things, it has already done two beautiful things with these two victories."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France have been ravaged by injuries, so the chance to rest key players comes at a perfect time.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? If they finish top of Group D, which is looking likely, then France will face the runners-up in Group C.