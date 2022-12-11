Deschamps admits France 'got lucky' during World Cup semi-final victory over England

Didier Deschamps admitted that France got a 'bit lucky' as they edged out England to book a World Cup semi-final berth for the second time in a row.

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud were enough to book Les Bleus a place in the last four, but they gave away two penalties during the 90 minutes. While Harry Kane buried the first one, he failed to convert the second spot-kick as the Three Lions headed home. After the game, the France boss admitted that his side rode their luck.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Deschamps said: "It's brilliant for the players to be in the last four again. We got a bit lucky although we gave away two penalties but we kept our lead with our hearts and our guts.

"I've watched all the quarter-finals - no team that has qualified for the semi-finals was in control of their match for all, or maybe even the majority of the time. I would've preferred if we hadn't given England some gifts, but they were at a really high level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France now have an opportunity to win back-to-back World Cups, a feat only Italy and Brazil have achieved in the past.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus next face a spirited Morocco side in the World Cup semi-final on December 14.