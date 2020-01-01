Depay: I’m proud to captain Lyon and happy Aouar stayed

The star duo had been linked with big moves away from the Champions League semi-finalists but have remained at the Ligue 1 club for this season

attacker Memphis Depay says he is ready to give his all for the club, despite a failed transfer to in the summer – and he is heartened to see Houssem Aouar remain too.

Both men had been expected to depart before the October 5 transfer deadline, but the moves to Barca and respectively did not make it over the line.

The star is now looking forward to firing Lyon back to where they belong after a sluggish start to the season which has seen them win only one of six league fixtures.

“I’m proud of playing for Lyon and proud of being captain,” he told the media on Friday. “I think a lot of things have been misunderstood. Clubs were interested by I’m here. Now I must think of the present and speak of the team.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future. It’s my fourth season with Lyon and I want to make the most of it. I love this club, even if some people have their doubts. My aim is that the club goes back into the .”

Meanwhile, Memphis was content to see the core of the squad retained when reports suggested they could be decimated by sales at the deadline.

“We’ve got a number of talented players in the team,” he said. “I’m happy that Houssem Aouar will stay with us. I know that Moussa Dembele has a great capacity to score goals and he will score them. It’s up to the team to do what it takes.”

Lyon are next in action on Sunday when they travel to face in an early kick off.

Head coach Rudi Garcia has confirmed that left-back Melvin Bard is out after an injury sustained with ’s Under-21 side, while there are doubts over Maxence Caqueret and Leo Dubois, as well as goalkeepers Anthony Lopes and Julian Pollersbeck, who have all tested positive for Covid-19 lately.

Meanwhile, fellow side face the prospect of their match against on Sunday without eight players, including seven starters, after Covid-19 swept through their club.