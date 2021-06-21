Dembele forced to withdraw from France's Euro 2020 squad

The Barcelona forward came on in the second half of the draw against Hungary but was forced off with an injury before full-time

Ousmane Dembele has been forced to withdraw from the France squad with an injury he picked up in the draw against Hungary at the weekend.

The Barcelona forward had come on as a second-half substitute at the Puskas Arena, with France trailing to Hungary, but he had to be replaced by Thomas Lemar in the 87th minute after feeling discomfort in his knee.

Les Bleus have now confirmed that after examinations in hospital he will fly back home and will play no further part in Euro 2020.

What is his injury?

Didier Deschamps confirmed it was a tendon issue in his knee and Dembele did not feature at all as the squad trained in Budapest on Sunday evening.

A statement released from the French camp on Monday morning confirmed he had undergone radiological examinations in Budapest Hospital on Sunday evening and his recovery time means he will miss the rest of the tournament.

What was said?

On Saturday after the game Deschamps said: “Dembele, it’s a hit on the tendon, behind the knee, it will be necessary to check. He continued, he wanted to cross and felt a fairly significant discomfort. I brought him off and we will have to watch him."

A statement from France on Monday morning read: “Discussions took place on Sunday between the medical staff of the French team and FC Barcelona.

“After speaking with the player and Dr Franck Le Gall, Didier Deschamps took note of Ousmane Dembele’s withdrawal.”

What next for France?

The reigning world champions beat Germany in their opening Group F game in Munich but were then held to a draw by Hungary on Saturday.

Article continues below

They currently sit top of Group F with one game left to play and face European champions Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday while Germany host Hungary in the other final group-stage game.

His injury is a blow for Deschamps as Dembele had a positive impact with France looking to get back in the game at the weekend. However, with such an array of attacking talent in the squad, including a formidable front three of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, they are not short of options as they look to win the trophy.

Further reading