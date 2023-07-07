Dele Alli is back at Everton! Midfielder pictured training under watchful eye of Sean Dyche following nightmare loan spell at Besiktas

Dele Alli was back in training with Everton after returning from a dismal loan spell at Besiktas.

Dele back in Everton training

Returns from Besiktas loan

Dyche could give him chance at Toffees

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was pictured on an exercise bike upon his return to Everton's training ground. Dele, 27, joined the Toffees in January 2022 and was loaned out to Besiktas in August, but his time in Turkey was plagued by injuries, limiting him to just 15 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Tottenham star will be eager to get back to full fitness to give him a chance of featuring for the Premier League side in the coming season, and Sean Dyche has suggested he has a chance of getting back into the team.

He previously told reporters: "I’ve heard all the noise, I’ve heard all the opinions and I’m pretty sure that you’re aware that I like to make my own. But he needs to get fit."

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? After undergoing an operation in the summer, Dele will hope to feature in his side's pre-season friendlies as they kick off their preparations on July 14 with a game against Stade Nyonnais, followed by a meeting with Tranmere on July 22.