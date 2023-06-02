DEBATE: Would any Man Utd players get in the Man City team?

Manchester United are underdogs for the FA Cup final on Saturday, but would any of their players improve Pep Guardiola's side?

Graeme Souness has caused quite a stir by insisting that not a single Manchester United player is good enough to get into the Manchester City team at present. It has livened the pot nicely ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final, which most onlookers are expecting City to win comfortably.

However, is Souness being a bit too harsh? United may have finished some way off their fierce rivals in the Premier League table, but social media has been full of fans pointing out that some of their top stars would improve City's starting XI in some way.

It's a tricky one. Casemiro remains one of the best defensive midfielders in the world - but then again, Rodri isn't half bad either. Does Marcus Rashford deserves the nod over Phil Foden or Jack Grealish? And is Bruno Fernandes really not getting into Guardiola's lineup?

What do you think? Is Souness right? Join the debate in the comments below 👇