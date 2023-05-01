Debate: Who will win the battle to avoid relegation?

While Southampton are in danger of being cut adrift, four other teams are still fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

Everton, Leeds, Leicester and Everton are currently locked in a four-way battle to avoid the drop, with Southampton staring down the barrel of relegation.

The Toffees and the Foxes played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Monday night, but it's a result that leaves more questions than answers even though Leicester moved out of the bottom three.

With just four games to go and three of those sides level on 30 points, which two of the relegation strugglers is most likely to survive the drop?

