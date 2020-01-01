De Gea dares Man Utd to dream of title glory in ‘strange season’

The Spanish goalkeeper believes anything could happen in 2020-21, with it possible that the Red Devils could mount a challenge for the ultimate prize

David de Gea is daring to “dream” of Premier League title glory, with anything possible in a “strange season”.

The Red Devils have seen an impressive run of form away from home keep them within touching distance of the early frontrunners in 2020-21.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit five points off the pace at present, with a game in hand and having just held arch-rivals to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

United offered little in that contest as an attacking threat, but have shown that they can contain domestic foes that boast similar ambition.

De Gea is looking to take positives from that heading into the hectic festive period, with the Spanish goalkeeper of the opinion that an English top-flight crown is very much up for grabs.

He told MUTV after a stalemate with City: “I think, defensively, we were perfect.

“They didn't create too many chances, maybe two or three big chances, but I think, against them, it was defensively a great game.

“So we need to be happy, of course, for the clean sheet but maybe it's not enough, you know. We played at home, we always want to win, especially against Man City, so I think we missed a big chance to beat them.

“But against players like [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Raheem] Sterling, good players, you have to be focused for the 90 minutes. So we did it, I think we showed our confidence in defence. I think the players played really good.

“For me, the most important thing in the team is the defensive part so we showed again that we can defend good.

“We can be very strong in the back four and I think, the whole team, we pressed really high.”

De Gea added: “So we made them make mistakes in the build-up. So I think it was a good game for us, a tight game, so the draw was fine. We looked very well, we looked strong.

“Now I think, this year, the Premier League is very open, many teams are fighting for the title. We have to dream, we have to believe that we can win the Premier League this year and go for it.

“It's a very strange season. To be honest, there are many teams fighting for the top place, so I think we need to be very focused every game and try to win the Premier League.”

The Red Devils will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to rock-bottom .