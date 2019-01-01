De Bruyne: Quadruple would make Man City the best team ever

The Belgium international has seen the Blues land the first of four potential trophies, with Pep Guardiola's side having the chance to make history

Kevin De Bruyne doubts that can complete the quadruple this season but admits a haul of four trophies would make them “the best team ever”.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the first step towards an historic collection of silverware on Sunday when they edged out Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

A battle of the Blues saw the men from Manchester hold their never in a penalty shootout to prevail 4-3 on spot-kicks after 120 minutes of action at Wembley failed to produce a goal.

City have now successful defended one of the prizes they claimed in 2017-18, with the title also in their sights.

and crowns could complete a remarkable campaign, but De Bruyne insists nobody at the Etihad Stadium is getting carried away just yet.

The international told Sky Sports when asked if the quadruple is possible: "Almost impossible.

"We are going to try and win as many games as possible. If you do that you must be considered the best team ever because nobody has done it. However, we are not looking at that.

"We want to win as much as possible but not to think about the quadruple. If we win three and then play the Champions League final then maybe we can talk about it. Before that, no way!"

For now, City’s focus is shifting towards a midweek reunion with Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham and a weekend trip to Bournemouth.

"We are going to have a tough week," De Bruyne added.

"We just played a hard game and Wednesday is another one and Saturday also. The schedule is pretty hard for us but we need to keep going and hopefully we will end the week in a good way."

While the games are coming thick and fast, City boast the depth to rotate their squad if required.

Those seeing regular minutes are feeling buoyant at present, though, with Raheem Sterling showing no signs of tiredness when crashing home the decisive penalty against .

De Bruyne said of the international, who is considered by many to be taking his game to even greater heights this season: "It is not [just] this season.

"I have played with Raheem for four years and he is a better [player than he was four years ago]. He is still young and he will still improve.

"The way he decides games for us is really well and hopefully he keeps doing it."