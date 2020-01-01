Davies form has dropped this season, admits Bayern Munich boss Flick

The 19-year-old had an incredible 2019-20 campaign, helping the Bavarians to a treble while establishing himself as one of the world's top left-backs

head coach Hansi Flick thinks Alphonso Davies' form has "dropped" this season.

Davies took the footballing world by storm in 2019-20, developing into one of the world's best left-backs and helping Bayern capture the treble.

The Canadian appears to be in a fight for his spot in the line-up this season though, as Lucas Hernandez started ahead of him in Saturday's 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld. Overall, Davies has made six appearances this season, four of which have been starts.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Bayern's opener against on Wednesday, Flick said that Davies has yet not reached the standard he set last season.

"Alphonso's form dropped a bit," Flick said. "But he gets all our support. We benefit from his pace, his energy. It's important he gets back on track. It's a bit normal to see a young player go through such a spell following an incredible season. We will support and help him."