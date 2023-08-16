David de Gea wants to become Bayern Munich's new goalkeeper, but it looks like the Bundesliga champions would rather sign Stefan Ortega instead.

De Gea wants to join Bayern

Bundesliga side prefer Ortega

No offers made to Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea wants to join Bayern after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season, according to Sky Sport. However, Bayern's number one target is Manchester City back-up Ortega.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ortega is open to joining Bayern and has reportedly spoken to manager Thomas Tuchel. The German side are not thought to be close to agreeing terms with the 'keeper and have made neither a permanent nor loan offer to City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are in the market for a new shot stopper after Yann Sommer left to join Inter and with Manuel Neuer still months away from returning from injury. Tuchel's side wanted Kepa Arrizabalaga but the Chelsea man opted to join Real Madrid on loan instead.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA AND ORTEGA?: The situation is in Ortega's hands. City and Pep Guardiola do not want to let him go, but will not stand in his way if he insists. If the German stays put then Bayern will turn to free agent De Gea.