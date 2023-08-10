David Beckham poses with Lionel Messi & Rodrigo De Paul & writes message in Spanish as fans all make same 'bodyguard' joke

David Beckham posed with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul in Miami as fans all made the same "bodyguard" joke on his latest Instagram post.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami co-owner joined the two Argentine superstars for a rendezvous in Miami. The three of them then posed together for a snap which Beckham shared on his social media with a caption in Spanish that read: "Dos campeones del mundo (Two world champions) Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul [and] Inter Miami."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Paul is known to be one of Messi's best friends in the Argentina locker room and the midfielder had no qualms in crossing the Atlantic to catch up with his captain in Miami. De Paul had earlier joked that he would even go to war for Messi. On one occasion, during a friendly against Honduras, he even charged towards the referee after he suspected that the former Paris Saint-Germain player had been elbowed.

De Paul has always been brazenly protective of Messi, both on-and-off the pitch, which has led fans to jokingly anoint him as the "bodyguard." Those remarks returned below Beckham's Instagram post and one even demanded that the "bodyguard" must be signed by Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has got off to a flying start with his new club having scored seven goals in four matches. He will return to action against Charlotte in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.