Dave The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, resale & more

One of the UK’s most influential and critically acclaimed artists, Dave, is set to embark on his highly anticipated The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour in early 2026.

This monumental tour accompanies his upcoming third studio album of the same name and marks his long-awaited return to full-length solo live performances after several years. With his razor-sharp storytelling and genre-defying approach to rap, Dave has become a voice for a generation.

With presale and general sale going live, GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now to witness it.

When is Dave The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour 2026?

The UK and Ireland leg of "The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour" is scheduled for March 2026, encompassing five major arena dates across Glasgow, London (two nights), Birmingham, and Manchester, alongside a stop in Dublin.

When are Dave The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour 2026 tickets out?

General sale tickets for Dave's "The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour" are set to go live on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9 AM local time.

Given the high demand expected for his first full-scale solo tour in years, fans are encouraged to be ready for tickets going on sale.

Keep an eye out for potential pre-sales through fan clubs, venue mailing lists, or official channels, which may open earlier.

Where to buy Dave The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour 2026 tickets?

For the primary and most reliable ticket purchasing options, fans should look to official vendors such as AXS and Ticketmaster. These platforms will host the general sale and often offer various ticket tiers.

For those looking for alternative options or if initial tickets sell out, secondary market retailers like StubHub and Viagogo can be considered. While these platforms may offer tickets after the general sale, prices can fluctuate based on demand. Always exercise caution and ensure you are buying from reputable sellers on these sites.

Regarding hospitality packages, some venues may offer VIP experiences. Fans interested in premium seating or exclusive benefits should register their interest or check venue-specific websites for "Dave VIP tickets".

How much are Dave The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices for Dave's "The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour" in the UK are expected to range between £53.60 and £138.70, including administrative fees. This range was confirmed for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and similar pricing is anticipated across other UK venues such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

For the Dublin show at the 3Arena, tickets are expected to start from €61.85.

Fans should note that these prices are for general admission and seating, with potential variations based on seating location, venue, and ticket availability.

Upcoming schedule and dates of Dave The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour 2026

Dave's "The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour" kicks off in early 2026 with a series of European dates before heading to the UK and Ireland. The confirmed UK and Ireland schedule is as follows:

March 2, 2026: 3Arena, Dublin

3Arena, Dublin March 4, 2026: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow March 6, 2026: The O2, London

The O2, London March 7, 2026: The O2, London

The O2, London March 13, 2026: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Utilita Arena, Birmingham March 16, 2026: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

This tour marks a significant return for Dave, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to experience his powerful artistry live. Don't miss your chance to be part of this highly anticipated tour across the United Kingdom and Ireland.