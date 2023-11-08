WATCH: Daryl Dike trains! USMNT striker seen doing footwork drills and volleys in West Brom training ahead of return from injury

- Dike returns to training after injury
- Partakes in footwork and volley drills
- Timetable estimates January return to pitch
WHAT HAPPENED? On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, West Brom posted a video of the American striker participating in training drills - his first since his Achilles injury last April.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this Fall, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan said that Dike's timetable for a return is still some time away. However, the ex-Orlando City star will take the pitch again in a few months time.
“He’s very committed with his recovery, but it’s a very long-term injury, so he’s one player that I cannot expect to play until January,” Corberan said.
WHAT NEXT FOR DARYL DIKE? The 23-year-old striker will continue his recovery before he makes his return to the pitch, which is expected to be in the new year.