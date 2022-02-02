Dani Alves left out of Barcelona's Europa League squad

Brazilian defender Dani Alves has been left out of Barcelona's 32-man squad for the Europa League.

The 38-year-old is one of four new faces recently signed along with Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, UEFA regulations permit a maximum of three new additions to European squads mid-season, with Torres, Traore and Aubameyang making the cut ahead of the veteran full-back.

Who else is in the squad?

Ousmane Dembele is included in Xavi's Europa League squad despite seemingly having no long-term future at the club.

Dembele's contract expires at the end of the season and Barca were actively looking to move him on during the transfer window, but no deal could be agreed.

In total 24 senior players are in the squad along with eight members of Barca's B side.

However, youngsters Abde Ezzalzouli and Ferran Jutgla have not been included despite breaking into the first team.

The duo were not registered in the European squad at the start of the campaign and cannot be added as youth players because they have not been at the club long enough, having only joined last summer.

Barcelona dropped into the Europa League in December after finishing behind Bayern Munich and Benfica in their Champions League group.

Article continues below

It is the first time they have played in UEFA's second-tier competition since 2004.

They take on Serie A side Napoli in a play-off for a place in the last 16, with the first leg at Camp Nou on February 17 and the second leg at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples a week later.

Further reading