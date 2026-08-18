Crystal Palace have transformed from perennial survivors into genuine silverware collectors. The FA Cup triumph over Manchester City in 2025 ended a 164-year wait for a major trophy, and the Eagles followed it by lifting European silverware, cementing one of the most remarkable periods in the club's history.

Now a new era begins at Selhurst Park. Pierre Sage takes charge for his first full campaign, with European football again on the calendar alongside a Premier League fixture list that brings Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle to south London before Christmas.

So how can you get your hands on Crystal Palace tickets this season? Let GOAL show you exactly what options you have for seeing the Eagles play live during the 2026/27 campaign.

What are the upcoming Crystal Palace 2026/27 fixtures?

Below you can find Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026 Everton vs Crystal Palace Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026 Fulham vs Crystal Palace Craven Cottage, London Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026 Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026 Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Elland Road, Leeds Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Amex Stadium, Brighton Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026 Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026 Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026 Crystal Palace vs Hull City Selhurst Park, London Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Stamford Bridge, London Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Villa Park, Birmingham Tickets

Palace also feature in European competition this season, with those fixtures added to an already busy schedule at Selhurst Park.

How to buy Crystal Palace 2026/27 tickets?

The most accessible way to buy Crystal Palace tickets is through StubHub, where verified tickets are available for home and away fixtures with no membership or loyalty points required.

Tickets at Selhurst Park are released in stages, first to season ticket holders, then to members ranked by loyalty points, and only then to general sale if anything is left. With a capacity of just over 25,000, a near-total season ticket renewal rate and European football adding to demand, very few fixtures ever reach that final stage. For anyone without a membership or an established purchase history, the official route rarely produces a ticket.

StubHub removes those barriers entirely. You can browse listings for any fixture, compare seats across the ground and buy in minutes. For the biggest home games, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle, buying early gives you the widest choice of seats before availability tightens.

How much are Crystal Palace tickets?

Adult Crystal Palace tickets at Selhurst Park start from around £35 for standard Premier League fixtures, with prices rising based on seat location, opponent and date.

The same seat can be priced differently from match to match, and the highest demand games sell out through official channels before most fans get the chance to look. On StubHub, prices reflect live demand rather than a fixed category, so the Ipswich and Hull fixtures offer the best value of the autumn, while Manchester City and Liverpool sit at the premium end.

Palace's recent success has pushed demand higher than at any point in the club's history, which makes booking early the single biggest factor in what you pay.

What is the history of Selhurst Park?

Selhurst Park is a football stadium in the London Borough of Croydon and has been the home of Crystal Palace since it opened in 1924, with a current capacity of just over 25,000.

The ground has hosted international football as well as matches during the 1948 Summer Olympics, and was shared by Charlton Athletic from 1985 to 1991 and Wimbledon from 1991 to 2003. Plans to renovate and expand the stadium were re-approved by Croydon Council in August 2024, with preliminary works underway and completion proposed for summer 2027.

Selhurst Park is also familiar to television audiences, having been used in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso as Nelson Road, the fictional home of AFC Richmond. Its tight, steep stands and famously loud home support make it one of the most intimidating away trips in the Premier League.