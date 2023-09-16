Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson to be absent from the touchline for Premier League clash with Aston Villa after falling ill

Roy Hodgson is set to miss Crystal Palace's Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Saturday due to illness.

Palace announced the 76-year-old had been taken ill in the build-up to kick-off at Villa Park this afternoon, with assistant manager Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington set to oversee the first team.

Hodgson re-joined the Eagles following Patrick Vieira's brief spell as boss earlier this year and has continued in the role for the 2023-24 season.

The club announced his absence ahead of kick-off on Saturday via social media, posting: ''Unfortunately Roy Hodgson was taken unwell earlier today and is not at Villa Park.

''Roy is in contact with Paddy McCarthy, who will take the team today assisted by Ray Lewington. Roy sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the match. We send our very best wishes to Roy.''

Now entering his 47th year as a professional manager, Hodgson began his coaching endeavours back in 1976 with Swedish side Almstad.

His CV boasts the likes of Liverpool, England, Fulham and even two spells as Inter manager back in 1990s.