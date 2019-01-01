Crystal Palace confirm Cahill signing

The veteran defender has joined the Premier League side after departing Chelsea earlier this summer

have confirmed the signing of Gary Cahill following the defender's departure earlier this summer.

Cahill left the Blues in May after seven seasons with the club, having won a title, two Premier League titles, two crowns, two FA Cups and a during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old defender went on to make 290 total appearances for the club, having served as club captain following John Terry's departure in 2017.

Cahill made just nine appearances for Chelsea this past season as he announced in May that he would end his stay with the club as he moves across London to Selhurst Park.

He'll join a Palace team that finished 12th in the Premie League last season, becoming the club's third signing of the summer behind Jordan Ayew and Stephen Henderson.