Could Crystal Dunn start in midfield for the USWNT? Vlatko Andonovski hints at positional change for Women's World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Dunn could well be moved into midfield as the USWNT prepare for their World Cup group games against Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal. She has played in a variety of positions throughout her career, coming through first as a defender, but also playing as a winger, striker and a wing-back. And Andonovski has hinted she could add another position to her resume.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said: "Crystal is one of the best players, overall, in the world, and the fact that she can play midfielder on Sunday and left back on Wednesday, that just speaks to the quality player she is. I do not want to exclude the possibility of her playing in the midfield if that's what the team needs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dunn has been a stalwart for the USWNT and has won 131 caps for her country, scoring 24 goals and laying on 19 assists. She plays her club football for Portland Thorns FC and has previously played for Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will aim to become the first team in history to win the World Cup on three consecutive occasions.