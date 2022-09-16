Cruyff confirmed as Barcelona’s new sporting director as he continues work of father Johan at Camp Nou

Barcelona have announced Johan Cruyff as their new sporting director, with the son of club legend Johan officially signing a contract at Camp Nou.

Returned as an advisor in 2021

Has filled directorial role since July

Contract now officially signed

WHAT HAPPENED? The 48-year-old, who stepped out of the famed La Masia youth system to make his senior bow for the Blaugrana as a player, has been back in Catalunya since taking on an advisor role in 2021. He has become steadily more involved in first-team affairs since then and is now filling a directorial post.

“Jordi Cruyff has signed his contract as FC Barcelona's new sporting director of football. He has already been serving in the role since July 1. An FC Barcelona player from 1993 to 1996, he returned to the club last season as director of the international area of the football section and played a key role in the two most recent transfer windows as a member of the Sporting Commission.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cruyff has been involved in a number of transfer deals completed by Barca in recent times, with a leading role played in the acquisition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the winter window of 2022. Since stepping up into a sporting director job, he has been involved in the signings of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.