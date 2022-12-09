Croatia's Borna Sosa says beating Brazil is the 'best feeling ever' as emotion of victory sinks in

Borna Sosa, who had the unenviable task of keeping both Raphinha and Antony quiet, has said why Croatia's win over Brazil made him 'really emotional'.

Sosa lasted 110 minutes of the tie

Joined in the jubilant scenes

Attention now turns to semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? When Sosa found himself tangled in his own goal after trying in vain to stop Neymar's extra-time opener, he would not have thought he would be celebrating around half an hour later. He was replaced by Ante Budimir on the 110-minute mark but being on the bench when Marquinhos' penalty struck the post did little to quell the defender's jubilation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking shortly after their famous win in the World Cup quarter-final, the left-back said: "There were a lot of emotions, a lot of happy tears there We are really showing many, many [good] results with our country. Nobody expects this, nobody believes in us, never, so that’s why it’s really emotional when you achieve things like this, when you beat Brazil. For me Brazil is football, and football is Brazil. To beat Brazil is maybe the best feeling ever.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sosa did a good job in keeping the Brazilian right flank under tabs, avoiding a yellow card despite being up against a couple of tricky wingers in Raphinha and Antony. He played his role in Croatia's first-ever win over Brazil at the fifth time of asking.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SOSA? After a solid performance against Brazil, Sosa will be hoping to maintain his starting berth when Croatia play either the Netherlands or Argentina in their second consecutive World Cup semi-final.