Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will Juventus star transfer?

Manchester United are now favourites to re-sign former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker informed Juventus that he wants to leave

The summer of 2021 has been nothing short of spectacular what with Lionel Messi's sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona – and now, Cristiano Ronaldo might be set for a transfer of his own.

The Juventus striker expressed his desire to leave the Turin club, with Max Allegri confirming that the 36-year-old has informed him of his wish to move on to a new challenge.

As discussions over the Portugal captain's future continue to swirl, what are his realistic next steps? Goal takes a look.

Manchester United

Ronaldo could now be set for a sensational return to his former club Manchester United, just hours after a move to Manchester City seemed very possible.

The Red Devils have emerged as favourites to sign the Portugal international after discussions with Manchester City collapsed, and are now in advanced stages to re-sign their former forward.

Goal can also confirm that United have now offered £24 million (€28m/$33m) to Juventus for Ronaldo.

In a press conference, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo knows where they are should he leave Italy.

“I didn’t think Cristiano would leave Juventus and it’s been speculation the last few days," Solskjaer said.

"We’ve always had good communication. I know Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we’re here.”

Manchester City

Manchester City seemed to be Ronaldo's next destination after their pursuit of a new forward in Harry Kane had fallen through, but Goal can confirm that the Etihad side are now firmly out of the race.

Ronaldo is still poised to leave Juventus, and while City had discussions over signing the striker, they ultimately pulled out of negotiations.

"I cannot say much. So Harry Kane announces he is continuing at his club, an exceptional club like Tottenham, and Cristiano was a Juventus player - I think is a Juventus player - and I cannot add anything else," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Arsenal.

"Only I can say in these three or four days until the transfer window shuts, anything can happen but in my personal view there are few players, Cristiano Ronaldo is included and [Lionel] Messi of course, they decide where they are going to play."

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have been cited as a potential destination for Ronaldo, although club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed rumours that the French giants could make a swoop for the striker.

"Ronaldo? We do not have any talks open with him," Khelaifi told reporters at the Champions League draw on Wednesday.

But Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo's former team-mate at United, mentioned that PSG could be an ideal next step - more so than a move to Manchester.

“Financially of course he doesn’t need to do it. I think it’s more likely that it’s PSG he goes to," Rooney told talkSPORT.

The former England international also outlined his confidence in Ronaldo rejecting a move to Man City due to his loyalty to the Red Devils: “I think Cristiano has got a very good legacy at Manchester United and I know how proud he is as a player and a person.

"I can’t see [him joining City], but it’s football so you never know."

And should Ronaldo move to PSG, he would, of course, be joining the same team as the one and only Lionel Messi.