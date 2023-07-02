Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? David de Gea wanted by Al-Nassr on £250k-a-week deal amid Man Utd contract confusion

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly being lined up for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Spaniard has reached end of Red Devils deal

Is now a free agent

Big-money offer readied in the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international shot-stopper is now technically a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Old Trafford. No extension has been agreed despite fresh terms being mooted for some time and the 32-year-old signing off on a reduced salary at one stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have since submitted another even lower offer to De Gea, while pursuing a deal for Inter keeper Andre Onana, with a new contract in Manchester said to remain his preferred option following 12 years in English football. The Sun is, however, reporting that interest is being shown from the Middle East.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is suggested that De Gea will be presented with a £250,000-a-week proposal that could see him line up alongside Ronaldo again. Al-Nassr are eager to bolster their ranks after seeing a number of Pro League rivals make big-money moves for household names in European football.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea spent close to 18 months working with Ronaldo following the Portuguese forward’s stunning return to United in 2021. United would like to keep the experienced custodian – having seen him land the Premier League Golden Glove last season – but there are now several options for the Spaniard to mull over.