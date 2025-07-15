Cristiano Ronaldo posts instant reaction to Jorge Jesus' appointment as Al-Nassr's new manager

Cristiano Ronaldo posted his instant reaction to Jorge Jesus being confirmed as Al-Nassr’s new manager, with another Portuguese brought on board.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has worked with a fellow countryman in the Middle East before, with Luis Castro spending a little over 12 months with Al-Nassr in 2023-24. Italian tactician Stefano Pioli was the last man to fill that demanding role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He moved on after failing to land major silverware, with Ronaldo adding just one Arab Champions Cup crown to his glittering CV across two-and-a-half seasons in the Saudi Pro League.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

CR7 has committed to a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr, following much speculation regarding his future, and is determined to get back on the trophy trail in 2025-26. He is pleased to have Jesus alongside him - with a “welcome” message being sent on social media.

WHAT JESUS SAID

Jesus has experience of life in Saudi Arabia, having previously led Al-Hilal to a league title, King’s Cup success and two Saudi Super Cup triumphs. The 70-year-old has signed a one-year deal after being identified as the man that Ronaldo wanted at the helm.

Jesus has said: “Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try to ensure that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything he's played for. He hasn't won in Saudi Arabia yet. I'll see if I can help him.”

Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo’s record-breaking new contract will take him beyond his 42nd birthday. He has been showing no sign of slowing down - picking up back-to-back Golden Boots in the Saudi Pro League - but needs additions on and off the field in order to satisfy his hunger for silverware.