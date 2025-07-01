Will Cristiano Ronaldo play beyond 2027? ‘Logic is different with this guy’ as ex-Man Utd team-mate reacts to record-breaking contract extension at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could, after signing a new contract at Al-Nassr, play beyond 2027 as Louis Saha admits “logic is different with this guy”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo has committed to a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League employers that will take him beyond his 42nd birthday. With plenty more football in him at club level, CR7 is also expected to grace the 2026 World Cup finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He is chasing down 1,000 career goals and will shelve future plans - which could include a move into team ownership - for as long as he feels fit enough and fully motivated to compete at the highest level.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT SAHA SAID

Quizzed on whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may have another contract in him, former Manchester United team-mate Saha told Coin Poker: “With Cristiano Ronaldo, nobody knows. Nobody knows because it’s always up to him. He’s still proving to the world that he’s a great player even now. He’s showing it not just with Al Nassr, but with Portugal. To see him lift the Nations League trophy, it was amazing.

“Logic is different with this guy. Thinking about the World Cup, I think he’s already planning to be there. I would love to see him on that stage and I think he’s been clever not to go to the Club World Cup. It’s physically impossible for a player of his stature to gamble on a competition like this. We don’t know if it will mean anything, whatever the finances are.

“For people who want to see the best World Cup we can, it’s great he’s kept himself safe and has rested. Ronaldo still puts on a great show, and he’ll be as fit and competitive as possible at the World Cup.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Ronaldo admits that he shunned Club World Cup advances in order to be fully fit for the 2025-26 campaign - which will end with a trip to the United States, Canada and Mexico as a global crown comes up for grabs.

Pressed on whether Ronaldo - with 138 international goals to his name - could finish as top scorer at another FIFA showpiece, Saha said: “With Cristiano, nothing is impossible. With Portugal, they have incredible drive and they have incredible support.

“A tournament of this magnitude, Ronaldo can do anything, and so can Portugal. Obviously, we need a bit of a reality check. They’re not the favourites, and for Ronaldo, he might not be able to play every three days. When you’re 41 or 42, you just can’t recover like you used to. You need more time.

“I trust the guy though, and Ronaldo will find something to get the most out of himself. I think he’s still extremely dangerous up front, and it’s just beautiful to see him still going. With Lionel Messi in the US too, you can appreciate his amazing career, as well, but I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I think what Ronaldo has done in the game eclipses Messi.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo does not have the World Cup title that eternal rival Messi boasts, but Portugal are - on the back of lifting the Nations League in 2025 - expected to go well next summer, with their talismanic No.7 ready to lead by example as captain.