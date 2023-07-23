Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al-Nassr transfer advice to Eric Bailly with Saudi club in talks over £20m deal for Man Utd defender after sealing Alex Telles signing

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given some transfer advice to ex-Manchester United team-mate Eric Bailly, who is in talks to join Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bailly has opened talks with two Saudi Arabian teams - one of which is reported to be Al-Nassr - and could be on his way to the Middle East in a £20 million ($26m) deal, according to Sky Sports. The United defender has discussed the situation with former team-mate and current Al-Nassr star Ronaldo to get his take on the Saudi Pro League and life in the country.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bailly is expected to leave United as he has no place in Erik ten Hag's plans for the future. The centre-back has entered the final year of his contract, though the club have an option to extend that agreement for a further 12 months. He spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Marseille.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bailly did not report for pre-season training at United as he and Alex Telles were encouraged to seek transfers elsewhere. Telles has already completed his transfer to Al-Nassr and Bailly is expected to be the next Red Devils man to head through the exits.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAILLY? While his team continue their pre-season tour of the United States, Bailly will hope to get his future resolved.