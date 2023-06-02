Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the biggest difference playing for Al-Nassr compared to his spells at Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the biggest difference playing for Al-Nassr compared to Manchester United, and it involves training at night.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January

Scored 14 goals in the league

Has revealed cultural difference compared to Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has revealed that there are significant cultural differences when it comes to playing in Saudi Arabia as opposed to his glittering time in Europe, where he featured for the likes of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and it stems from having to train in the evening at times.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by the Saudi Pro League's channels (via Arab News) on the biggest change playing in the Middle East, the Portugal international said: “One example is that in Europe we train more in the morning, but here we train in the afternoon or evening and in Ramadan we train at 10 at night. So, this is strange, but as I tell you these situations are part of an experience, memories.

“I like to live these moments because you learn with these things. It is difficult, but it is nothing I have not seen before. My experience so far is that Saudi fans really love football and like to live the life and it is good and I am so happy now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo had been linked with a potential summer exit from Al-Nassr but he has shut down any talk of a potential exit, insisting he intends to remain in Saudi Arabia. He may soon be joined in the league by his bitter rival Lionel Messi, as he is poised to leave PSG amid a huge offer from Al-Hilal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr have announced that they will travel to Japan for two pre-season friendlies as they get ready to go again in the 2023/24 season.