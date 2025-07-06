Cristiano Ronaldo calls on Al-Nassr to challenge Arsenal in Real Madrid transfer raid - with CR7 desperate to win silverware after signing new contract in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called on Al-Nassr to challenge Arsenal in a summer transfer raid on Real Madrid for Rodrygo.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Gunners are generating plenty of speculation when it comes to Brazil international wingers. Gabriel Martinelli is seeing a big-money move away from Emirates Stadium speculated on - with Al-Nassr said to have an €85 million (£73m/$100m) bid on the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Gunners are willing to do business there as they need to raise the funds that will allow a formal approach for Samba star Rodrygo to be made. Real Madrid are said to have placed a £70m ($96m) price tag around the South American’s neck.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo has urged Al-Nassr to shelve interest in Martinelli and join the fight for Rodrygo. He considers the 24-year-old forward to be a better option for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

TELL ME MORE

Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo has signed a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr on record-breaking terms. He wants to see new boss Jorge Jesus bring in players that can help him to win elusive major silverware in the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODRYGO?

Rodrygo appears likely to leave Madrid during the summer transfer window, having struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup, but questions are being asked of whether he - like Martinelli - would want to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.