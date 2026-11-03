Ajax icon's return! Chivu prepares Inter stars for fiery Rotterdam cauldron in Champions League test

Inter manager Cristian Chivu expects a hostile atmosphere when his side faces Feyenoord at De Kuip in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. The former Ajax defender reflected on his past success at the stadium while urging his side to bounce back from their derby defeat.
Inter seek European response after derby setback
Inter travel to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord at De Kuip on Tuesday evening seeking to ignite their Champions League campaign. The Nerazzurri sit on three points from three matches following defeats to Real Madrid and Club Brugge alongside a narrow victory over Shakhtar.
Christian Chivu's side enter the fixture attempting to bounce back from a painful 3-1 derby defeat against Milan.
The match marks a return to De Kuip for Chivu, who enjoyed success at the venue during his playing days with Ajax.
Chivu reflects on personal connection to De Kuip
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Chivu recalled his history at Feyenoord's home ground while acknowledging the vocal support awaiting his team. "I won the Dutch Cup here [in 2002]. I know what this stadium means to this team, and I know the passion their fans have," Chivu stated.
"I know the kind of atmosphere they create. It won't be easy; the environment will be hostile, but that’s exactly why we love playing in the Champions League."
"We know this game won’t be easy, but we’re also fully aware of who we are and what we want to achieve," he added.
Inter prepare for intense individual duels
Chivu praised Feyenoord's home record and warned his players to remain sharp against their hosts' attacking quality. "This team thrives on playing at home, with their fans spurring them on," the Inter boss noted.
"They have quality players who excel in duels and one-on-one situations."
"We need to showcase our own strengths and everything we’re capable of to cause them problems... We’re going to put in a great performance," Chivu affirmed.
Nerazzurri target crucial away points
Inter look to secure their second victory of the domestic phase in Rotterdam before turning focus back to Serie A.
Chivu expects a disciplined tactical performance from his squad under intense pressure.
Kick-off at De Kuip is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.