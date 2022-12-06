CR7 fried by KFC! Ronaldo savagely trolled ahead of touted Al-Nassr transfer
- Ronaldo set to join Al Nassr in January
- Cameroon's Aboubakar joined Saudi side in 2021
- KFC joked Ronaldo would be "decent back up"
WHAT HAPPENED? After it was reported on Monday that the Portugal forward was close to a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia, KFC joked that Ronaldo would provide "a decent backup" to Cameroon international Vinent Aboubakar, who joined Al Nassr in July 2021.
Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf https://t.co/2ggR9eV76K— KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) December 5, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo has only registered a single goal at the World Cup for Portugal, Aboubakar scored two and assisted one as Cameroon narrowly missed out on last-16 qualification. His last contribution to the tournament was a bullet header in the dying embers against favourites Brazil in the group stage, which was capped off by the 30-year-old being red carded for taking his shirt off in celebration.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Despite his superior performances in Qatar, Aboubakar headed home, whereas Ronaldo is set to lead his side out against Switzerland on Tuesday, with a place in the quarter-finals against either Morocco or Spain up for grabs.
