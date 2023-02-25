USMNT starlets Paxten Aaronson and Caden Clark swap shirts after RB Leipzig's win over Eintracht Frankfurt

U.S. men's national team rising stars Paxten Aaronson and Caden Clark swapped shirts after RB Leipzig's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Two American starlets linkup postgame

Both still awaiting Bundesliga debut

Duo could be part of the USMNT's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Neither youngster came off the bench in the match, with both still awaiting their Bundesliga debut, but that didn't prevent the duo from linking up postgame for a shirt swap.

Aaronson arrived at Eintracht Frankfurt this winter, having broken through as the latest Philadelphia Union Homegrown star, while Clark finally joined RB Leipzig in January as well, having spent last season on loan with the New York Red Bulls.

@iamcadenclark/Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two look set to be part of the USMNT's next generation, with Aaronson making his senior debut as part of the national team's annual January camp. Clark has yet to make his senior debut, but has been a key figure at the youth level.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON AND CLARK? Aaronson and Frankfurt will now look ahead to a visit to Wolfsburg on March 5, while Clark and Leipzig play host to Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

