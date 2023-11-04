Copa Libertadores madness! Young Boca Juniors fan reveals family sold motorbike and PlayStation to travel to Rio de Janeiro - without having a ticket for the final

A young Boca Juniors fan sold his Playstation - and his father his motorbike - so they could be in Rio for the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors face Fluminense in Libertadores final

Thousands of Boca fans have travelled to Rio

Young fan sold his Playstation to get there

WHAT HAPPENED? The young supporter told a TyC Sports reporter that he and his dad needed to raise money to afford to travel to Brazil's seaside city. Despite their sacrifice, the pair don't have tickets for Saturday's final at the Maracana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentine giants Boca Juniors will take on Brazilian side Fluminense in the final of the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League. Thousands of Boca fans have travelled to Rio - some of which were met with violence from authorities - in the hope of seeing their side win the competition for the first time since 2007.

DID YOU KOW? Victory for Boca would see them equal Independiente's record of seven Libertadores titles.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOCA JUNIORS? Whatever happens in Rio on Saturday evening, Boca will have to dust themselves down for a meeting with San Lorenzo in the Copa de la Liga Profesional on Wednesday, as they have thus far flattered to deceive at domestic level.